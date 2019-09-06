This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 6 September, 2019
Speed camera operators vote to go on strike

Trade union Siptu said members employed by GoSafe overwhelmingly backed striking today.

By Cónal Thomas Friday 6 Sep 2019, 9:14 PM
Image: Laura Hutton/Photocall Ireland
Image: Laura Hutton/Photocall Ireland

UP TO 35 staff working at GoSafe Ireland, the company which operates speed camera vans, have voted to go on strike.

Trade union Siptu said its members employed by GoSafe overwhelmingly backed industrial action, including strike action, in a ballot counted today. 

“Our members were left with no option other than to vote for industrial action due to the continued refusal of the company to implement a Labour Court recommendation which confirms that it is Siptu representatives who have the sole right to negotiate on behalf of its members with management,” Siptu organiser Brendan Carr said in a statement. 

“Our members have serious concerns relating to working conditions at the company. The employees of GoSafe were frustrated in their attempts to negotiate with their employer as it refused to attend the conciliation services of the State.”

Carr described as “unacceptable” the “practice of Government departments issuing contracts for State services to companies who refuse to engage with the industrial relations bodies of the State”.

“This is a completely unacceptable situation when such companies are in receipt of large amounts of public funds.”

Siptu have written to Minister for Justice and Equality Charlie Flanagan in relation to its members’ concerns. “Union representatives asked to meet with the Minister to discuss this dispute and seek his assistance in resolving it prior to any industrial action, which could impact on the operation of measures to ensure road safety.

“Unfortunately, the Minister declined to intervene, despite the possible serious implications on road safety which is one of his key responsibilities.”

Carr said the union will meet with members early next week to discuss strike dates. 

Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

