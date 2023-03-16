St John Ambulance garda vetting system still 'incomplete'

ST JOHN AMBLUANCE’S garda vetting system is incomplete and could allow for unvetted adults to gain access to children, a highly anticipated report into the organisation has found.

RTÉ Investigates has obtained a copy of the extensive report which follows an independent review investigating historical child abuse within the organisation.

The report was carried out by former child protection rapporteur and Circuit Court judge Dr Geoffrey Shannon.

While the report documents abusive behaviour stretching back to the early 1970s, it also finds that the child protection measures implemented were inadequate right up until the mid-2010s.

The review, which was commissioned in March 2021 after several men came forward alleging they had been sexually abused as young teenagers by a senior officer at St John Ambulance during the 1990s, will be published later this morning.

RTÉ Investigates reports that the independent investigation has found that St John Ambulance “failed to properly intervene or investigate suspicions or knowledge of child protection risks”.

The investigation also found that these risks were highly visible and there was “a significant degree of awareness of the serious threats to children”.

It also highlights the organisation’s failure to initiate any formal investigation following a disclosure of child sexual abuse and grooming in the late 1990s.

Shannon deduced that St John Ambulance did not refer initial complaints to gardaí, partly due to a fear of litigation.

However, the investigation found that the main reason for not reporting abuse was a desire to protect the reputation of the organisation.

The review also states that St John Ambulance still does not have a finalised child protection policy and it found evidence of shortcomings in how the organisation has responded to serious incidents which were reported in recent years.

However, a 2019 letter from Tusla, seen by RTÉ Investigates, assured Government officials that there were no current concerns around St John Ambulance and it was deemed to have a compliant safeguarding statement.

RTÉ Investigates notes that these assurances “come in stark contrast to the litany of current issues found in the report being published today”.

In a statement to RTÉ Investigates, the Board of St John Ambulance confirmed it will be engaging with the Department of Children to implement recommendations made in the report by Dr Shannon.

Tusla told RTÉ Investigates: “Tusla has had ongoing contact with St John Ambulance since 2019 to seek assurances that current child safeguarding practices are in line with Children First.

“Currently we are satisfied with the level of engagement on these issues. Once published, Tusla will review the report and follow up accordingly with St John Ambulance if any current or retrospective child protection issues are identified in the report.”