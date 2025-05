STAFF AT RTÉ have called on the broadcaster to oppose Israel’s participation at this year’s Eurovision song contest in Basel.

Members of the National Union of Journalists in at RTÉ have written to the station’s board of management to request that it adds its voice to other European public service broadcasters in opposing Israel’s participation.

Israel’s participation in the annual song contest has been a point of contention among performers and members of the public over its retaliatory offensive on Gaza – following militant group Hamas’ attack on the country in October 2023 – which has killed at least 52,500 people, the majority of them civilians, according to the region’s health ministry.

Public broadcasters in Iceland, Slovenia and Spain have publicly opposed Israel’s participation this year over its failure to uphold international humanitarian obligations in Gaza.

NUJ staff at RTÉ are calling on their employer to do the same.

Israeli journalism’s ‘failure’ to impartiality

In a letter addressed to RTÉ Director General Kevin Bakhurst, staff at RTÉ address the Israeli blockade on Gaza and its airstrikes on densely-populated areas within the region.

It says Ireland has already recognised these acts as breaches of international humanitarian obligations.

“Ireland’s formal stance on Israel’s actions is further highlighted by its filing of a Declaration of Intervention at the International Court of Justice in South Africa’s case against Israel under the Genocide Convention on 6 January,” the letter to the RTÉ boss states.

Tensions between Israel's contestant and other acts were made clear to the press in Sweden last year. Alamy File Image Alamy File Image

The EBU previously banned Russia from the competition over its national broadcaster’s failure to uphold public service media standards when reporting on its country’s invasion of Ukraine.

Staff at RTÉ argue that Israeli station KAN has made similar breaches in its failure to highlight its government’s ban on journalists in Gaza and its indiscriminate targeting of reporters inside densely-populated region.

The NUJ members believe that “by failing to provide this impartial coverage, KAN’s newsroom is no longer functioning in a way which meets its public service obligations, thereby breaching EBU membership rules”, the letter states.

It adds that there is a “moral imperative to act” and request that the station “in line with other state broadcasters” call on the EBU to suspend Israel’s appearance at Eurovision this year.

Killing of journalists in Gaza

Speaking about the letter, RTÉ NUJ chair Trevor Keegan said that the issue was “pressing” this week, but even more pressing since Israel’s pronouncements to conquer Gaza yesterday.

“The formal stance of the Irish state is reflected in strong public sentiment across Ireland, which abhors Israel’s actions,” Keegan said. “We believe that RTÉ should reflect this opposition in its actions within the European Broadcasting Union.”

Chair of the NUJ’s Dublin broadcasting branch Emma O’Kelly said that the view from its members were “clear”, that Israel should not be allowed participate in this year’s competition and that RTÉ should adopt the same view.

The funeral of journalist Ahmed Al-Louh, who was killed by an Israeli airstrike on Gaza when working in the region in December 2024. Alamy Alamy

She added: “As journalists, we note Israel’s targeting and killing of Palestinian media workers, who provide photographic, video and online content to newsrooms across the EBU in the absence of international journalists gaining access to Gaza.

“As well as the loss of life we are deeply concerned at the impact of this on media freedom and the EBU’s stated values.

“Considering all of the above, we are requesting that RTÉ, in line with other state broadcasters which have already done so, publicly and as a matter of urgency call on the EBU to suspend Israel’s appearance at Eurovision,” she said.

Tensions made clear last year

Last year saw a campaign by pro-Palestine groups to have the country excluded by contest organisers the European Broadcasting Union.

After the first semi-final in Sweden, tensions between performer Eden Golan and other acts were made clear to the press, The Journal reported.

There was audible booing in the Malmö Arena last year as the country’s singer and her dancers took to the stage. There were also loud cheers for her performance throughout her time on stage, including from groups of Israeli fans.

Israel has continued with its offensive in Gaza and plans to contest the Eurovision this year.

On 18 March this year, Israel breached ceasefire orders between its military and Hamas and resumed strikes on Gaza – killing more than 2,600 people in the weeks since, many of them women and children, according to local health officials.

A boy wounded after an Israeli army strike is carried into the Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City yesterday. Alamy Alamy

Yesterday, the country’s security cabinet announced plans to launch a full “conquest” of the region.

Israel has also imposed a full blockade on Gaza since 2 March, with almost every humanitarian aid group operating in Gaza, including the UN, raising the alarm over the dwindling level of food and resources in the region and the risk of famine.