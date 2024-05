THE STATE WILL hold a remembrance ceremony in honour of the 48 victims of the Stardust disaster on Sunday, 23 June.

The arrangements for the ceremony are currently being finalised in consultation with the families’ representatives.

On 18 April, the jury in the Stardust inquests delivered verdicts of unlawful killing in the case of all 48 victims who died in the 1981 nightclub fire.

The inquests had begun in April 2023 and were the longest ever held in Ireland.

An apology from Taoiseach Simon Harris on behalf of the State followed, in which he acknowledged the “living nightmare” families went through while they waited for truth and justice.

Harris said: “At the meeting I held with the families of the stardust victims in government buildings on Saturday 20 April, we committed to holding a special Remembrance Ceremony. I’m really happy that has now been confirmed.

“This will be a moment to remember those who lost their lives but I also hope it will be a moment for those injured, those who fought to save lives and those who fought for decades to have the 48 victims and their good names fully vindicated.”

“I will lead the government attendees at the official event and I hope that this, along with the official state apology delivered in the Dáil, will show 2024 to be the year where Ireland put right our duty to all involved in Stardust.”

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said in April that gardaí are reviewing two files submitted to the DPP in respect to the Stardust fire, in light of the inquests verdicts.