A STATUS YELLOW rain warning is in effect in three counties in the south of the country.

Met Éireann issued the warning for Cork, Kerry, Waterford ahead of spells of heavy rain.

The warning is valid from 9am this morning until 6am tomorrow morning.

Possible impacts include spot flooding, poor visibility and difficult travelling conditions.

Overall, Met Éireann’s national forecast expects today to be cloudy with scattered falls of rain and drizzle.

“Rain will be heaviest and most persistent in the south and west with the possibility of spot flooding. Much of the eastern half of the country will hold dry until later in the evening,” Met Éireann says.

Highest temperatures today will be around five to 11 degrees, coolest in Ulster and mildest in Munster.

“Early on in the night the rain and drizzle will spread eastwards becoming widespread. Wet and breezy weather will persist for much of the night,” Met Éireann says, with lowest temperatures of four to nine degrees.

Tomorrow is expected to face a wet start with further scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle.

“Rain will clear northwards during the morning and afternoon. Drier conditions will follow with some hazy sunny spells developing later,” the forecast says.

“Fresh southeast winds will persist through the day, though. Highest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees, mildest for the west and southwest.”