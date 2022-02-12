#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Saturday 12 February 2022
Advertisement

Poll: Will you go on a 'staycation' this year?

The Covid-19 situation is very different now to last year, but many people enjoyed discovering new parts of Ireland on their holidays.

By Lauren Boland Saturday 12 Feb 2022, 10:00 AM
1 hour ago 8,784 Views 18 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5680633
Keem Beach, Achill Island
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Keem Beach, Achill Island
Keem Beach, Achill Island
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

THIS TIME LAST year, we asked you if you were planning any holidays in Ireland.

At that point, Ireland was under Level Five restrictions, though Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said staycations would likely be possible during the summer.

Now, the Covid-19 situation is very different, with most restrictions lifted and thousands of passengers moving through airports every day.

But many people enjoyed spending time discovering new parts of Ireland or revisiting old favourites.

So today, we’re asking you: Do you think you will go on a ‘staycation’ this year?


Poll Results:

No, but I'll go abroad (480)
Yes, probably a short trip or weekend stay here (346)
Yes, I'll plan a holiday somewhere in Ireland (302)
Maybe (80)
No, and I won't go abroad either (70)





#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
@laurenanna_1
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (18)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie