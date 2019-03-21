Have you seen Stephen? Gardaí appeal for information on missing 16-year-old

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 16-year-old missing from Galway.

Stephen Furey was last seen in Galway City on Thursday 14 March.

He is described as being 5’8″ in height, of slight build with short black hair and brown eyes. He wears braces and has his ear pierced.

When last seen, Stephen was wearing a matching black tracksuit with white stripes, black gloves and black Nike runners.

Anyone who has seen Stephen or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Galway Garda Station on 091 538 000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.