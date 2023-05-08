Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Monday 8 May 2023 Dublin: 14°C
ZUMA Press, Inc. via Alamy Rock band Sum 41
# Music
Sum 41 announce split after nearly three decades
The group is known for hits such as In Too Deep and Still Waiting.
2.1k
4
15 minutes ago

CANADIAN ROCK BAND Sum 41 have announced that they will split after 27 years together.

Formed in 1996, the group is known for hits such as In Too Deep and Still Waiting.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Sum 41 said they are “forever grateful” for the support of their fans “both old and new”.

“It is hard to articulate the love and respect we have for all of you and we wanted you to hear this from us first”, they said.

“Sum 41 will be disbanding. We will still be finishing all of our current upcoming tour dates this year and we’re looking forward to releasing our final album.”

Along with the new album, Heaven :x: Hell, the group will do a final tour, with cities and dates yet to be announced.

“For now, we look forward to seeing all of you skumfuks on the road and are excited for what the future will bring for each of us”, they concluded.

The band reached their peak in the early 2000s with other well-known tunes including Fat Lip and The Hell Song.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Mairead Maguire
mairead@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
4
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     