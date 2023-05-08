Sum 41 announce split after nearly three decades

CANADIAN ROCK BAND Sum 41 have announced that they will split after 27 years together.

Formed in 1996, the group is known for hits such as In Too Deep and Still Waiting.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Sum 41 said they are “forever grateful” for the support of their fans “both old and new”.

“It is hard to articulate the love and respect we have for all of you and we wanted you to hear this from us first”, they said.

“Sum 41 will be disbanding. We will still be finishing all of our current upcoming tour dates this year and we’re looking forward to releasing our final album.”

Along with the new album, Heaven :x: Hell, the group will do a final tour, with cities and dates yet to be announced.

“For now, we look forward to seeing all of you skumfuks on the road and are excited for what the future will bring for each of us”, they concluded.

The band reached their peak in the early 2000s with other well-known tunes including Fat Lip and The Hell Song.