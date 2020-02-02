The 9 at 9: Sunday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #NECK AND NECK: Support for Sinn Féin has increased once again according to a new opinion poll, putting the party in joint first place alongside Fianna Fáil.

2. #CORONAVIRUS: A man in the Philippines has become the first person outside China to die from the outbreak, while the overall death toll has risen above 300

3. #HATE SPEECH: A member of An Garda Síochána was injured yesterday after a number of protesters clashed during a rally against hate speech legislation in Dublin.

4. #AGENCY STAFF: The HSE spent at least over €300 million on agency staff last year, and was on course to exceed the €318 million it spent the previous year.

5. #SAFE INJECTING: Former Assistant Garda Commissioner Jack Nolan has described plans for Ireland’s first Supervised Injecting Facility as “a forward step” in adopting a health-led approach to addiction.

6. #BREXIT: Boris Johnson is expected to tell the European Union he is prepared to accept border checks in a no-deal like scenario as tensions ratcheted up between the sparring sides, PA reports.

7. #BURGLARY: Gardaí in Mayfield that arrested the two men yesterday in relation to an aggravated burglary at a house in Lotamore, Co Cork in the early hours of 20 January 2020 have charged both men.

8. #BACKLASH: Clarence House has defended Prince Charles after it was revealed that he flew more than 100 miles in a private helicopter to make a speech about lowering aircraft emissions, according to PA.

9. #COST OF INSURANCE: With the General Election now less than a week away, TheJournal.ie has been asking each political party for their positions on a variety of issues affecting people across Ireland. Here’s where Ireland’s political parties stand on insurance.