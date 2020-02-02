This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 9 at 9: Sunday

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.

By Adam Daly Sunday 2 Feb 2020, 8:57 AM
1 hour ago 2,856 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4989646
Image: Shutterstock/Rujipart
Image: Shutterstock/Rujipart

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #NECK AND NECK: Support for Sinn Féin has increased once again according to a new opinion poll, putting the party in joint first place alongside Fianna Fáil. 

2. #CORONAVIRUS: A man in the Philippines has become the first person outside China to die from the outbreak, while the overall death toll has risen above 300

3. #HATE SPEECH: A member of An Garda Síochána was injured yesterday after a number of protesters clashed during a rally against hate speech legislation in Dublin.

4. #AGENCY STAFF: The HSE spent at least over €300 million on agency staff last year, and was on course to exceed the €318 million it spent the previous year.

5. #SAFE INJECTING: Former Assistant Garda Commissioner Jack Nolan has described plans for Ireland’s first Supervised Injecting Facility as “a forward step” in adopting a health-led approach to addiction. 

6. #BREXIT: Boris Johnson is expected to tell the European Union he is prepared to accept border checks in a no-deal like scenario as tensions ratcheted up between the sparring sides, PA reports. 

7. #BURGLARY: Gardaí in Mayfield that arrested the two men yesterday in relation to an aggravated burglary at a house in Lotamore, Co Cork in the early hours of 20 January 2020 have charged both men.

8. #BACKLASH: Clarence House has defended Prince Charles after it was revealed that he flew more than 100 miles in a private helicopter to make a speech about lowering aircraft emissions, according to PA. 

9. #COST OF INSURANCE: With the General Election now less than a week away,  TheJournal.ie has been asking each political party for their positions on a variety of issues affecting people across Ireland. Here’s where Ireland’s political parties stand on insurance. 

