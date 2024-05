TÁNAISTE MICHEÁL MARTIN has encouraged people to take out travel insurance if going on an overseas holiday this summer and to be aware of the risks that can present during the summer months.

Speaking at the launch of the Government’s ‘Be Summer Ready’ campaign this morning, the Tánaiste said he wants everyone to be aware of the different risks associated with summer work and leisure activities as summer approaches.

He said the focus of this year’s campaign is a direct response to the tragedies that fell upon Irish citizens while overseas last summer.

The Tánaiste said today that he was very taken by the tragedies last summer and asked his Department to do something “very specific” this year for the Be Summer Ready campaign which is focusing on younger people who may be going abroad after their leaving certificate exams.

He said the campaign is to “give you peace of mind when you are going about your work and enjoying your leisure activities, knowing that you have done everything that keep you and your family as safe as possible”.

This year, the focus message is to “travel wise”.

Micheál Martin Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The Tánaiste said Irish people are travelling abroad in greater numbers and with greater frequency than ever before.

“And when they do we all want them to make the right memories, whether with friends or family, on a weekend break, a class trip or a once in a lifetime adventure. However, as we travel more frequently and further afield, it is inevitable that the kinds of risks we face increases,” he said.

He said it is important people know how to prepare for foreign travel and pointed people to look at the Department of Foreign Affairs’ country specific travel advice which he said is an “invaluable resource”.

“Last year, my department provided consular assistance in over 1700 cases involving citizens of all ages, dealing with a wide spectrum of incidents including health concerns and injuries abroad to the death of loved ones, arrests and detentions, lost passports and cases of theft,” the Tánaiste said.

He said taking simple steps can help reduce the risk of needing consular assistance abroad.

“I cannot overstate the importance of taking out comprehensive travel insurance for your holidays. Having travel insurance could be the difference in an unforeseen difficulty abroad being a minor inconvenience and becoming a major disaster,” the Tánaiste said.