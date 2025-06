AN ONLINE TAX Rebate agent based in Co Longford has appeared on Revenue’s list of tax defaulters for Q1 of 2025.

The company handles overpayments of tax to Revenue for its customers and keeps 30% of any repayment Revenue issues to the customer.

In its ‘About Us’ section on its website, Online Tax Rebate Services Limited says: “We appreciate that many Irish tax payers do not receive their full rebates. This is due to the complexity of the process.

“The online tax rebate process that we make available via this website is designed to make the process more accessible for Irish tax payers.”

The tax rebate agent, with an address at Unit 1A, Heatherview Business Park, Athlone Road, Co Longford, reached a €188,206 settlement with Revenue made up of unpaid taxes of €101,814 and penalties of €76,360.

Revenue stated that the business was subject to a Revenue investigation case due to “non-declaration of PAYE/PRSI/USC and VAT”.

According to the data from Revenue, all money owed by the company was paid in full.

The biggest single tax settlement was from Lifetime Brands Europe Limited, a UK based wholesaler of household goods. The company reached a settlement amounting to €1,115,755 made up of €777,606 of unpaid taxes and €233,281 of penalties. All money owed by the company was paid in full.