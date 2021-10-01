Teachers want 'acknowledgement and investment' rather than pandemic bonus

TEACHERS WOULD PREFER to see long-term investment in the education sector than a once-off pandemic bonus, teachers’ unions have said.

In a joint statement this week, three teachers’ unions said they would expect to be included in any discussions on acknowledging workers’ contributions throughout the pandemic.

It followed remarks by senior government members that a bonus payment for frontline workers is under consideration.

However, the unions say they are not demanding to be included in a bonus payment, but that they are calling for teachers to be “acknowledged” for their work during Covid-19.

In a statement, the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) said it is “not asking for a pandemic payment, nor was that our position this week”.

A spokesperson for the union said: “We have long called for health-care workers, and other essential workers, to be acknowledged for their critical role during the darkest of days and that’s what we will support at any discussions on this issue.”

“Senior Ministers, including the Tánaiste, suggested that workers across the public and private sector should be recognised for their efforts during the pandemic,” they said.

We clearly stated that teachers’ extraordinary efforts should be acknowledged, however, the ‘pandemic bonus’ the primary teachers of Ireland want is much needed investment in our primary and special schools.

INTO said its preference would be to see long-term financial investment in primary and special schools rather than a temporary, personal financial reward.

“This budget is an obvious opportunity to recognise the great efforts of all education staff with tangible investment in our schools. This can be done by reducing our supersized classes, supporting our school leaders, funding our schools and guaranteeing access to a qualified teacher for every pupil,” the union said.

“Our members have a profound sense of duty to the children in their care as they demonstrated throughout the last 18 months. We demand that government deliver on their commitment to turn the tide on a decade of underinvestment.”

Similarly, the Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) said it had been “misquoted” and that the union “has not made a claim for a ‘pandemic’ payment (or any other bonus)”.

“The union has stated that if a wider discussion commences we would welcome the opportunity to participate in that process,” TUI said.

“The TUI would, at any discussion, highlight the structural unfairness and inequalities that was clearly evident during the pandemic due to the continued lack of investment and underfunding of education over many years,” it said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

A bonus payment for frontline workers appears to be on the cards, but will not be announced as part of the Budget in October.

Speaking to reporters this afternoon in Dublin, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that details of the bonus and who will receive it “won’t be one for the Budget” and that it is “not a Budget day issue”.

The bonus measure is expected to come as annual leave and, in some cases, a monetary payment.