TWO TEENAGE BOYS have been charged in relation to a serious sexual assault on a teenage girl in Co Antrim.

The sexual assault occurred on Saturday, 7 June, in the Clonavon Terrace area of Ballymena sometime between 7.30pm and 10.30pm.

Specialist officers are continuing to support the girl and a PSNI spokesperson said she has been left extremely distressed and traumatised by what has happened.

The spokesperson meanwhile appealed to the public not to speculate or share information on social media.

“This is not helpful towards the ongoing investigation,” added the spokesperson.

The two teenage boys were arrested yesterday evening in connection with the serious sexual assault and were later charged to court.

They are due to appear before Coleraine Magistrates’ Court later this morning.