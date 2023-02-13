Teenager arrested following protest outside Merseyside asylum seeker hotel to appear in court

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
A TEENAGER ARRESTED following protests outside a Merseyside hotel which has been housing asylum seekers will appear in court.
Jarad Skeete, 19, of Aigburth, Liverpool, is accused of violent disorder and assault by beating of an emergency services worker.
Skeete was among 15 people arrested amid the demonstration outside the Suites Hotel in Knowsley on Friday evening, Merseyside Police said.
The other 14 people who were arrested – 12 men and two women who are mainly from the Knowsley area – have been conditionally bailed pending the outcome of police inquiries.
He has been remanded in custody and will appear at Wirral Adult Remand Court today.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site