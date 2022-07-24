Quiz: How well do you know Elvis?

AUSTIN BUTLER’S PORTRAYAL of Elvis has raked in rave reviews and mountains of cash at the box office in recent weeks.

The film Elvis follows the singer over the course of twenty years, showcasing the social and musical influence he had on the world.

What better time to dust off some records and test yourself on how much you know about Elvis Aaron Presley?

What was Elvis's first No 1 single? Heartbreak Hotel Hound Dog

Don't be Cruel That's Alright Mama How many albums has Elvis sold in the US? 100 million 145 million

210 million 192 million What rock band imitated this Elvis album cover for their album 'London Calling'? The Who The Sex Pistols

The Clash The Undertones Elvis very rarely left the United States. What is the only other country he has performed in? Germany Canada

Mexico The UK Two Elvis songs have appeared in ads for the National Lottery over the years, one of which was performed at the end of his 1968 comeback special. Which one? Pocketful of Rainbows In the Ghetto

Can't Help Falling in Love If I Can Dream Lisa Marie Presley was an important part of Elvis' life. Who was she? His mother His daughter

His wife His sister What film contains the most Elvis songs(7)? This is obviously excluding the biopic, which has over 30. King Creole Lilo and Stitch

Viva Las Vegas Jailhouse Rock The King of Rock met with the US President Richard Nixon in the White House to ask a favour of him. What was it? To become a drug enforcement officer To receive a presidential pardon

To be allowed to import rare lizards To have the Beatles deported In which Las Vegas hotel did Elvis perform approximately 830 shows at during a six and a half year residency? The Bellagio Caesar's Palace

The Hilton International Trump International Hotel Elvis's life was tragically cut short when he died of cardiac arrest in his Graceland home in 1977. How old was he? 39 42

48 53 Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Thank you, Thank you very much Must be one of those rare Elvis fans. A Prodigious Mind Share your result: Share You scored out of ! That's Alright Maybe give the film a watch and try again. Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Your trivia has left the building Have you ever heard of the lad before? Share your result: Share