Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Sunday 24 July 2022
Advertisement

Quiz: How well do you know Elvis?

The King of Rock’s biopic has grossed almost $200 million so far.

By Jamie McCarron Sunday 24 Jul 2022, 10:00 PM
22 minutes ago 2,946 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5823616

AUSTIN BUTLER’S PORTRAYAL of Elvis has raked in rave reviews and mountains of cash at the box office in recent weeks.

The film Elvis follows the singer over the course of twenty years, showcasing the social and musical influence he had on the world.

What better time to dust off some records and test yourself on how much you know about Elvis Aaron Presley?

What was Elvis's first No 1 single?
Heartbreak Hotel
Hound Dog

Don't be Cruel
That's Alright Mama
How many albums has Elvis sold in the US?
100 million
145 million

210 million
192 million
What rock band imitated this Elvis album cover for their album 'London Calling'?
The Who
The Sex Pistols

The Clash
The Undertones
Elvis very rarely left the United States. What is the only other country he has performed in?
Germany
Canada

Mexico
The UK
Two Elvis songs have appeared in ads for the National Lottery over the years, one of which was performed at the end of his 1968 comeback special. Which one?
Pocketful of Rainbows
In the Ghetto

Can't Help Falling in Love
If I Can Dream
Lisa Marie Presley was an important part of Elvis' life. Who was she?
His mother
His daughter

His wife
His sister
What film contains the most Elvis songs(7)? This is obviously excluding the biopic, which has over 30.
King Creole
Lilo and Stitch

Viva Las Vegas
Jailhouse Rock
The King of Rock met with the US President Richard Nixon in the White House to ask a favour of him. What was it?
To become a drug enforcement officer
To receive a presidential pardon

To be allowed to import rare lizards
To have the Beatles deported
In which Las Vegas hotel did Elvis perform approximately 830 shows at during a six and a half year residency?
The Bellagio
Caesar's Palace

The Hilton International
Trump International Hotel
Elvis's life was tragically cut short when he died of cardiac arrest in his Graceland home in 1977. How old was he?
39
42

48
53
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Thank you, Thank you very much
Must be one of those rare Elvis fans. A Prodigious Mind
Share your result:
You scored out of !
That's Alright
Maybe give the film a watch and try again.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Your trivia has left the building
Have you ever heard of the lad before?
Share your result:

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Jamie McCarron
@JamieMcCarron5
jamie.mccarron@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie