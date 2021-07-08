The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #THE RACE: The Delta variant is to “outmatch” Ireland’s supply of Covid-19 vaccines in the coming weeks, the HSE has said, as deliveries this month slow down.

2. #N7 CRASH: The Garda Ombudsman has been notified and Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after three men were killed following a collision on the N7 at Rathcoole in Dublin.

3. #INDOOR DINING: Talks resumed this afternoon between the Government and representatives from the hospitality sector to discuss indoor dining.

4. #VOTE EARLY, VOTE OFTEN: Some areas have reported a very low turnout, some as low as 4.5% at 10am today, in the Dublin Bay South by-election – the first vote since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

5. #NO SHOW: Tokyo will be in a state of emergency for the Olympic Games after the Japanese government took action against rising coronavirus infection rates – this means that spectators will not be allowed to attend the games.