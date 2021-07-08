#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 19°C Thursday 8 July 2021
Advertisement

The 5 at 5: Thursday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 8 Jul 2021, 4:55 PM
1 hour ago 1,688 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5489701
Image: Shutterstock/Bushko Oleksandr
Image: Shutterstock/Bushko Oleksandr

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #THE RACE: The Delta variant is to “outmatch” Ireland’s supply of Covid-19 vaccines in the coming weeks, the HSE has said, as deliveries this month slow down.

2. #N7 CRASH: The Garda Ombudsman has been notified and Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after three men were killed following a collision on the N7 at Rathcoole in Dublin.

3. #INDOOR DINING: Talks resumed this afternoon between the Government and representatives from the hospitality sector to discuss indoor dining.

4. #VOTE EARLY, VOTE OFTEN: Some areas have reported a very low turnout, some as low as 4.5% at 10am today, in the Dublin Bay South by-election – the first vote since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

5. #NO SHOW: Tokyo will be in a state of emergency for the Olympic Games after the Japanese government took action against rising coronavirus infection rates – this means that spectators will not be allowed to attend the games.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie