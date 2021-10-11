The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKEND EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #STUDENTS: Dublin City Council chief executive Owen Keegan has been criticised for comments made to a students’ union over purpose-built student accommodation.

2. #DEIRDRE JACOB: Gardaí investigating the 20-year mystery of the disappearance of Deirdre Jacob began a forensic search at a site later today in Kildare.

3. #COVID HOSPITALISATIONS: There are 400 patients with Covid-19 in hospital as of this morning – the highest number of hospitalisations since 8 March.

4. #THE PROTOCOL: Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has said the UK continually dismiss new proposals over the Northern Ireland Protocol put forward by the European Union.

5. #COURTS: Three men have appeared in court in relation to an alleged criminal damage incident at Clontarf train station yesterday.