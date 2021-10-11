The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKEND EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #STUDENTS: Dublin City Council chief executive Owen Keegan has been criticised for comments made to a students’ union over purpose-built student accommodation.
2. #DEIRDRE JACOB: Gardaí investigating the 20-year mystery of the disappearance of Deirdre Jacob began a forensic search at a site later today in Kildare.
3. #COVID HOSPITALISATIONS: There are 400 patients with Covid-19 in hospital as of this morning – the highest number of hospitalisations since 8 March.
4. #THE PROTOCOL: Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has said the UK continually dismiss new proposals over the Northern Ireland Protocol put forward by the European Union.
5. #COURTS: Three men have appeared in court in relation to an alleged criminal damage incident at Clontarf train station yesterday.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS