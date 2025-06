EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #HOMELESSNESS A record number of people in the State are officially recognised as homeless as the latest figures reveal 15,747 people were living in emergency accommodation in May.

2. #END OF AN ERA “Thank You For Being a Friend” opened Joe Duffy’s last Liveline show today as a live band played to a live studio audience to bid farewell to the veteran broadcaster.

3. #COLLEGE GREEN Dublin City Council has announced new €80 million plans to pedestrianise College Green, costing eight times more than originally projected.

4. #NORWAY The son of Norway’s crown princess is suspected of three rapes and nearly two dozen other offences, Norwegian police have said, handing the case to prosecutors to decide whether to press charges.

5. #KNEECAP Former Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said that politicians “shouldn’t get involved in deciding which artists should be allowed to perform where” after criticising UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer earlier this week for suggesting Kneecap should not perform at Glastonbury.