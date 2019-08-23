The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #MERCUSOR DEAL: The Taoiseach threatened that Ireland will vote against the controversial Mercusor trade deal unless Brazil takes steps to protect the Amazon.

2. #OCEAN VIKING: Ireland agreed to take in people stranded on a rescue ship in the Mediterranean, helping to end two-week stand-off.

3. #IRISH REG: Irish motorists will not require a so-called ‘Green Card’ to drive Irish-registered vehicles in the UK in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

4. #KOCH: Billionaire David Koch has died at the age of 79. The American was a major donor to the Republican party and was the 11th-richest person in the world.

5. #FRUIT AND VEG: After 127 years Dublin’s Fruit & Vegetable Market closed its doors for the last time today.