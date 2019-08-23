This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 20 °C Friday 23 August, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 5 at 5: Friday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Ceimin Burke Friday 23 Aug 2019, 4:55 PM
1 hour ago 1,979 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4779973
Image: Shutterstock/otsphoto
Image: Shutterstock/otsphoto

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #MERCUSOR DEAL: The Taoiseach threatened that Ireland will vote against the controversial Mercusor trade deal unless Brazil takes steps to protect the Amazon.

2. #OCEAN VIKING: Ireland agreed to take in people stranded on a rescue ship in the Mediterranean, helping to end two-week stand-off.

3. #IRISH REG: Irish motorists will not require a so-called ‘Green Card’ to drive Irish-registered vehicles in the UK in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

4. #KOCH: Billionaire David Koch has died at the age of 79. The American was a major donor to the Republican party and was the 11th-richest person in the world.

5. #FRUIT AND VEG: After 127 years Dublin’s Fruit & Vegetable Market closed its doors for the last time today.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie