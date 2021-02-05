The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #CORK: A Councillor has spoken about shock in his community after the discovery of a woman’s body in a burning car.

2. #WEATHER: Met Éireann has issued an advisory this afternoon warning of showers of sleet and snow in eastern counties from Sunday evening as the weather turns very cold heading into next week.

3. #INSURANCE CASE: The High Court has ruled that four pub owners are entitled to be compensated by insurer FBD for the disruption their businesses suffered due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

4. #YVONNE MURPHY: The Chair of the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes has declined an invitation from the Oireachtas Children’s Committee to appear before it.

5. #VACCINES: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has defended her handling of the bloc’s coronavirus vaccine strategy but warned that more production and supply problems lie ahead.