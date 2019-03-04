The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #EVACUATION: The Department of Health was evacuated this afternoon after the discovery of what turned out to be a non-hazardous white powder.

2. #RIP: Tributes have been paid to Prodigy frontman Keith Flint who has died aged 49.

3. #BORIS JOHNSON: The Tory MP has been criticised after suggesting that the soldiers involved in Bloody Sunday could be charged with murder for political reasons.

4. #ENDA KENNY: The Office of the Data Protection Commission has said that it “categorically” had never been lobbied by the former Taoiseach or his office amid claims that Kenny offered to use Ireland’s position to lobby on behalf of Facebook on EU data legislation.

5. #CASE CLOSED: A security officer, who turned out his pockets and had his carry-on luggage searched by police on a plane following “an alleged theft” at Dublin airport, has lost his €75,000 claim for defamation of character.