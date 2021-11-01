#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 1 November 2021
The 5 at 5: Monday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Monday 1 Nov 2021, 4:59 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Borodkin Vladymir
Image: Shutterstock/Borodkin Vladymir

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #COP26: US President Joe Biden has stressed that “none of us can escape the worst that’s yet to come if we don’t seize this moment,” as world leaders arrive in Glasgow this week for a major global climate summit.

2. #POLL RESULTS: The vast majority of people in Ireland have made personal changes in their lives for environmental reasons in recent years – but only half feel that they are doing enough, according to a poll conducted for The Good Information Project

3. #ALL HALLOW’S EVE: Dublin Fire Brigade received 186 calls yesterday, down from over 480 on last year’s Halloween.

4. #COURTS: A judge has directed that an application for permission to bring a challenge against the Minister for Health’s refusal to hold a public investigation into Covid-19 related deaths in care homes must be heard in the presence of State lawyers.

5. #VACCINE BOOST: Covid-19 vaccination centres will be closed today as the HSE rolls out an update to support the booster programme.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

