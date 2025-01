EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #PLANE CRASH US President Donald Trump has said there are “no survivors” from the mid-air crash that saw an American Airlines jet carrying 60 passengers and four crew members collide with an Army helicopter.

2. #NO DEAL People Before Profit and Sinn Féin has said the proposals from the government that would see Tipperary TD Michael Lowry sit on the Opposition benches is “unacceptable”.

3. #FREED Palestinian prisoners have been freed after Israel suspended their release following chaos that erupted during the handover of seven captives.

4. #GALWAY FIRE Two school and premises in an industrial estate have been evacuated in a Co Galway town after a fire broke out at a factory.

5. #SEANAD All three incumbent senators on the National University of Ireland panel have been re-elected following the eighth count in Dublin this afternoon.