The 5 at 5: Thursday

Before you ask yes there are five walruses in the photo.

Before you ask yes there are five walruses in the photo.

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #MATERNITY RESTRICTIONS: HSE chief Paul Reid has said he welcomes calls from campaigns for the publication of a roadmap on how maternity restrictions will be eased going forward, saying it would be “valuable”.

2. #HOUSING CRISIS: Residential property prices increased by almost 7% nationwide in the year to June, new CSO figures show.

3. #9/11 WITHDRAWAL: 20 years and four US presidents later, the Taliban is retaking Afghanistan.

4. #PUBLIC DONATIONS: Irish people have donated more than one million Covid-19 vaccines to people in some of the world’s poorest countries.

5. #VACCINE ROLLOUT: The HSE’s Covid-19 registration portal opened for parents and guardians to register children aged between 12 and 15.