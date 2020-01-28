This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 5 at 5: Tuesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Cónal Thomas Tuesday 28 Jan 2020, 4:54 PM
Image: Shutterstock/FJZEA
Image: Shutterstock/FJZEA

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #CATHERINE NOONE: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he accepts an apology from the Fine Gael Senator who described him as “autistic”.

2. #NOT A BOMB SCARE: A 44-year-old man has been charged with making hoax threats claiming bombs had been planted at the Wellington Monument in Dublin’s Phoenix Park.

3. #CDC: Germany confirmed its first case of the coronavirus as the novel virus continues to spread worldwide. 

4. #ANDREW MCGINLEY: The father of three children who were found dead at their home in Co Dublin last week has spoken of them as “beautiful” with “bright futures ahead of them”.

5. #MANIFESTO: Labour had promised a three-year rent freeze, a €5 billion investment into the health service and a raise in the minimum wage to a living wage if elected. 

