The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #CATHERINE NOONE: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he accepts an apology from the Fine Gael Senator who described him as “autistic”.

2. #NOT A BOMB SCARE: A 44-year-old man has been charged with making hoax threats claiming bombs had been planted at the Wellington Monument in Dublin’s Phoenix Park.

3. #CDC: Germany confirmed its first case of the coronavirus as the novel virus continues to spread worldwide.

4. #ANDREW MCGINLEY: The father of three children who were found dead at their home in Co Dublin last week has spoken of them as “beautiful” with “bright futures ahead of them”.

5. #MANIFESTO: Labour had promised a three-year rent freeze, a €5 billion investment into the health service and a raise in the minimum wage to a living wage if elected.