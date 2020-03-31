This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 5 at 5: Tuesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Cónal Thomas Tuesday 31 Mar 2020, 4:55 PM
Image: Shutterstock.com
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #MAIN POINTS: Here is everything you need to know today about Covid-19 in Ireland internationally.

2. #COCOONING: The government has warned that some people aged over 70 are not following advice on cocooning

3. #BALDONNEL: The Defence Forces Military Police has launched an investigation after suspected cocaine was discovered on ground close to the officers’ mess hall at Baldonnel Airfield yesterday evening. 

4. #SEANAD: Three former TDs have been elected to the Seanad as counting continues.

5. #FUNERALS: Family members can still attend funerals, the government said today, as long as “social distancing rules are respected”.

