Pandemic unemployment payments, the long-term economic fallout: Today's Covid-19 main points

THE NUMBER OF Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland has reached 54 after a further eight people were confirmed to have lost their lives as a result of the illness, last night.
With a further 295 cases also confirmed, the number of cases in Ireland now sits at 2,910.
As the Government scrambles to ensure a steady flow of PPE equipment into the country over the coming weeks, as well as taking efforts to grow the number of ventilators in Irish hospitals, some are advising that the economic fallout of the health crisis could take decades to recover.
A number of meetings will take place again today between politicians and health officials.
Here’s are today’s main international Covid-19 points:
- Thousands of people across the country will receive the Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment into their bank accounts from today.
- The economic fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic could see up to 318,000 jobs being lost in Ireland, according to a stark new analysis by financial advisory firm EY.
- Ireland’s ambassador to the United States has urged those currently in the country on J1 visas to return home as soon as possible.
- The Government has confirmed that marts will be allowed to continue operating in order to facilitate the trade of stock between farmers but large gatherings for public auctions will remain suspended.
- Microsoft is running a ‘DreamSpace, HomeSpace’ series of STEM webinars to allow young people to continue to engage with science and technology during the Covid-19 crisis.
- A CEO of the HSE has warned the public that it is too early to identify positive trends of the coronavirus in Ireland.
- Construction company BAM has been criticised for continuing construction on the National Children’s Hospital site at St James’, despite the government instructing that all non-essential work cease to slow the spread of Covid-19.
- Claims that an onion can be used to tackle the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus have been debunked.
- A flight from Peru carrying more than 100 Irish citizen landed in Dublin yesterday.
Here’s are today’s main Covid-19 points:
- The US will send medical equipment for combating the coronavirus pandemic to Italy, and later to France and Spain.
- A study of over 70,000 cases of Covid-19 in China has determined a death rate from the virus at 1.38%, lower than previous estimates.
- The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases around the world is now above three-quarters of a million, with around 37,000 deaths.
- A Covid-19 test centre for NHS workers has opened at Ikea’s store in Wembley, north-west London.
