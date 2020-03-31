Pandemic unemployment payments, the long-term economic fallout: Today's Covid-19 main points

THE NUMBER OF Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland has reached 54 after a further eight people were confirmed to have lost their lives as a result of the illness, last night.

With a further 295 cases also confirmed, the number of cases in Ireland now sits at 2,910.

As the Government scrambles to ensure a steady flow of PPE equipment into the country over the coming weeks, as well as taking efforts to grow the number of ventilators in Irish hospitals, some are advising that the economic fallout of the health crisis could take decades to recover.

A number of meetings will take place again today between politicians and health officials.

Here’s are today’s main international Covid-19 points:

