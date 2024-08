EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day so far.

1. #NO JUSTICE A victim of Michael Shine has revealed that he received abusive phone calls from angry supporters of the former surgeon after he reported being sexually assaulted.

2. #CHILDREN KILLED An Israeli strike on a school in Gaza being used as a shelter has killed twelve people, the territory’s health ministry has said.

3. #ROAD SAFETY AUTHORITY A new RSA campaign targeting young men has been described as “insensitive”, “misguided” and “ableist” by campaign groups and disability rights activists.

4. #XL BULLY DOG A dog attack on a baby in Co Kerry over the weekend was carried out by an XL Bully it is understood.

5. #SICILY British tech tycoon Mike Lynch and five others are feared to have died, with their bodies trapped inside a luxury yacht which sank in a tornado.