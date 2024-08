A DOG ATTACK on a baby in Co Kerry over the weekend was carried out by an XL Bully it is understood. The incident occurred in Lixnaw, Co Kerry on Saturday.

The baby girl, understood to be 12 months old, is currently undergoing treatment at Cork University Hospital, and Gardaí say that investigations are ongoing.

The dog has been destroyed.

This is the second such attack by an XL Bully in Co Kerry in the last six months. A number of attacks have happened across the country since the start of the year.

In June, 23-year-old Nicole Morey was killed by a dog that is understood to also have been an XL Bully.

Last month, the government announced a ban on the breed, to brought into force across two phases.

From 1 October it will be illegal to breed, import, sell, or rehome the breed, meaning there can be no new owners.

From 1 February 2025 it will be illegal to own an XL Bully unless the owner has a Certificate of Exemption, which ensures that a dog has a licence and is microchipped and is neutered.

After this date, any owner not compliant with the new regulations will have their dog seized and euthanized.

Other possible criteria for owning an XL Bully will be discussed with the Stakeholder Group on Dog Control, which was established to advise on these issues.

The dog has already been banned in the UK, after the dogs were found to be responsible for a disproportionate number of attacks and deaths in the last few years.

The ban has already been implemented in the North since last month, with restrictions very similar to those set to come into force in the South.

With reporting by Niall O’Connor