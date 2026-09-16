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EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #METROLINK: Metrolink is to become operational between 2036 and 2038 and will cost the state up to €17.75 billion.
2. #EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen used her big State of the Union address to propose a new security mechanism that would allow Ireland or any other member state to convene all EU countries in response to incidents such as sabotage, cyberattacks or drone incursions.
3. #FARE HIKES: Public transport fare increases are likely to decrease the number of passengers using trains and buses, the National Transport Authority has confirmed.
4. #DÁIL RETURNS: There were angry exchanges between Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín during the Dáil’s first day back, relared to the government’s approach to Irish reunification.
5. #PLOUGHING CHAMPIONSHIPS: Contestants are battling it out at the Ploughing for the title of the nation’s best brown bread.
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