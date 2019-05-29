The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #MUELLER TIME: Special Counsel Robert Mueller has said he could not charge US President Donald Trump with a crime in the Russia investigation due to long-standing department of justice rules.

2. #EP 2019: Counting is ongoing in Castlebar and Cork as the final seven seats in the European elections are yet to be decided.

3. #PAC IT IN: The Supreme Court has ruled that the Public Accounts Committee acted unlawfully in its questioning of former Rehab CEO Angela Kerins.

4. #BOJO: Boris Johnson, the frontrunner to become Britain’s next prime minister, must attend court over allegations that he knowingly lied during the Brexit referendum.

5. #COURTS: A 48-year-old woman has been cleared of murdering her boyfriend but found guilty of his manslaughter by stabbing him in their Tipperary home.