The 5 at 5: Wednesday

1. #BUDGET 2020: Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has received approval from Cabinet to base Budget 2020 around the assumption that there will be a no-deal Brexit come 31 October.

2. #PROROGUING: The British government has said it will appeal a Scottish appeal court ruling today that Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to suspend parliament for five weeks was “unlawful”.

3. #BEEF TALKS: Agriculture minister Michael Creed is to meet with representatives from both sides of the ongoing beef dispute this evening.

4. #UNITED IRELAND: A new poll has shown just over half of people in Northern Ireland would vote for Irish unification if there were a border poll tomorrow.

5. #COURTS: The High Court has directed the District Court to impose a new sentence on a man who admitted taking 12,000 pictures of a female neighbour without her knowledge or consent.