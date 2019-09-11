This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 5 at 5: Wednesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Cónal Thomas Wednesday 11 Sep 2019, 4:55 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Timothy S. Allen
Image: Shutterstock/Timothy S. Allen

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #BUDGET 2020: Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has received approval from Cabinet to base Budget 2020 around the assumption that there will be a no-deal Brexit come 31 October.

2. #PROROGUING: The British government has said it will appeal a Scottish appeal court ruling today that Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to suspend parliament for five weeks was “unlawful”.

3. #BEEF TALKS: Agriculture minister Michael Creed is to meet with representatives from both sides of the ongoing beef dispute this evening. 

4. #UNITED IRELAND: A new poll has shown just over half of people in Northern Ireland would vote for Irish unification if there were a border poll tomorrow.

5. #COURTS: The High Court has directed the District Court to impose a new sentence on a man who admitted taking 12,000 pictures of a female neighbour without her knowledge or consent.

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

