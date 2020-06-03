The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #BLACK LIVES MATTER: Health Minister Simon Harris has urged the organisers of a planned anti-racism protest to cancel the demonstration.
2. #BANTRY: Gardaí and the Health and Safety Authority are investigating the death of a man at a farm on Co Cork this morning.
3. #MONEY LAUNDERING: Five men aged in their 20s and 30s have been arrested after a number of searches were carried out in Dublin as part of an investigation into money laundering.
4. #THE ECONOMY: The State’s budget deficit hit €6.1 billion in May, as the ongoing Covid-19 crisis puts pressure on government finances.
5. #SWEDEN: Sweden’s top epidemiologist has said there was room for improvement in the country’s controversial softer approach to curbing the spread of Covid-19.
