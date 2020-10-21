The 5 at 5: Wednesday

Level 5 kicks in tonight - time to take up knitting.

1. #CONTACT TRACING: Anger is mounting in Government circles after ministers and senior officials – including the Taoiseach – first heard about a huge contact tracing issue through media reports.

2. #BANKING ON IT: Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe was told by Ulster Bank that “no decision has yet been taken” on the future of the bank’s operations in Ireland, amid reports that its parent company is considering winding down here.

3. #DIRECT PROVISION: Asylum seekers living in Direct Provision for more than two years by the end of 2020 should be allowed remain in Ireland for five years, according to a report drawn up by former Secretary General of the European Commission Dr Catherine Day.

4. #LONDON: Two people have died following a suspected gas explosion and building collapse in Southall.

5. #HOLY SEA CHANGE: Pope Francis has endorsed same-sex civil unions for the first time since becoming head of the Catholic Church.