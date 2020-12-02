The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #VACCINE: Nine ultra-low temperature Covid-19 vaccine freezer trucks have arrived into the country to aid with the roll out of a Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.
2. #PUP: Gardaí say they have identified 28 people suspected of being involved in Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) fraud offences.
3. #TRANS HEALTHCARE: The Taoiseach has committed to publishing a report on transgender healthcare in Ireland and said it is “not satisfactory” that the document hasn’t be released.
4. #RYANAIR: The airline flew two million passengers in November as demand for air travel continued to be hit by coronavirus restrictions.
5. #APPROVAL: The UK has formally approved a vaccine against Covid-19 developed by Germany’s BioNTech and US giant Pfizer, becoming the first country to do so.
