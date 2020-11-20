#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Friday 20 November 2020
Advertisement

The 8 at 8: Friday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Cónal Thomas Friday 20 Nov 2020, 7:54 AM
45 minutes ago 2,285 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5272859
Image: Shutterstock/StudioByTheSea
Image: Shutterstock/StudioByTheSea

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #NORTHERN IRELAND: The Stormont Executive is reportedly set to implement a fresh two-week ‘circuit-breaker’ lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the North.

2. #COVID-19: Four weeks into Level 5, here’s what the latest Covid-19 data tells us. 

3. #UNITED STATES: Joe Biden has won Georgia and its 16 electoral votes after a hand tally of election ballots affirmed the former vice-president’s narrow lead over President Donald Trump.

4. #MEXICO: The country has passed the 100,000 mark in Covid-19 deaths, becoming only the fourth country to do so.

5. #FACTCHECK: A misleading claim has been shared on social media suggesting that the flu vaccine given to children has not been authorised for use in Ireland.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

6. #CALIFORNIA: The United States is facing a growing raft of coronavirus restrictions, even as pharma giant Pfizer and partner BioNTech prepared to file an emergency request to roll out their vaccine.

7. #EPA: Ireland’s Greenhouse gas emissions decreased by 4.5% last year, the largest reduction since 2011. 

8. #SOCIAL INTERACTION: As we approach the Christmas period, the clarity of health messaging and the public’s understanding of them will be important if the country is to avoid another surge in case numbers at the start of 2021.

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie