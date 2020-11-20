The 8 at 8: Friday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #NORTHERN IRELAND: The Stormont Executive is reportedly set to implement a fresh two-week ‘circuit-breaker’ lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the North.

2. #COVID-19: Four weeks into Level 5, here’s what the latest Covid-19 data tells us.

3. #UNITED STATES: Joe Biden has won Georgia and its 16 electoral votes after a hand tally of election ballots affirmed the former vice-president’s narrow lead over President Donald Trump.

4. #MEXICO: The country has passed the 100,000 mark in Covid-19 deaths, becoming only the fourth country to do so.

5. #FACTCHECK: A misleading claim has been shared on social media suggesting that the flu vaccine given to children has not been authorised for use in Ireland.

6. #CALIFORNIA: The United States is facing a growing raft of coronavirus restrictions, even as pharma giant Pfizer and partner BioNTech prepared to file an emergency request to roll out their vaccine.

7. #EPA: Ireland’s Greenhouse gas emissions decreased by 4.5% last year, the largest reduction since 2011.

8. #SOCIAL INTERACTION: As we approach the Christmas period, the clarity of health messaging and the public’s understanding of them will be important if the country is to avoid another surge in case numbers at the start of 2021.