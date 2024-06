GOOD MORNING.

At the polls

1. In the European Parliament elections, Fianna Fáil’s Barry Andrews has topped the polls in the Dublin constituency, with Fine Gael’s Regina Doherty in second.

Mother and Baby Home compensation

2. Some 3,600 people have applied for redress under the Government’s Mother and Baby Institutions Payment Scheme to date.

Directly-elected mayor

3. The counting of votes in the Limerick mayoral elections will begin today.

Refugee housing

4. Recognised refugees are struggling to leave government-provided accommodation and progress into mainstream housing, an ESRI report has found.

Under pressure

5. The United States is stepping up pressure today for a Gaza ceasefire with a call for a UN Security Council vote on a truce as it redeployed Washington’s top diplomat to the region scarred by eight months of war.

Women at risk

6. More than 1,600 girls in Ireland are at risk of female genital mutilation, an NGO has warned

France elections

7. French President Emmanuel Macron has said he has faith the French people will make the “fair choice” in upcoming elections.

Elections on the continent

8. While the official results of the EU elections won’t be published until all 27 member states have voted, with the Italians being the last to do so, we do have some exit polling data coming in from EU countries, and even a couple of actual results.

