GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.

Michael Shine

1. There are fresh calls for an investigation into allegations that paedophile Michael Shine abused children in an orphanage in Drogheda, County Louth.

Two men have come forward, separately but in recent weeks, to claim that they were sexually assaulted by the former surgeon while growing up in the institution run by the Daughters of Charity nuns.

House prices

2. House prices have increased by 6.2% in the year to September, and by 3.1% between in the quarter between June and September.

Advertisement

Hurricane Helene

3. The death toll from powerful Hurricane Helene has jumped to at least 93, with one county in North Carolina alone reporting 30 deaths, authorities said, as rescuers battled to reach people in need across the southeastern United States.

Alleged bomb threat

4. Taoiseach Simon Harris has condemned reports of an alleged bomb threat at Minister for Justice Helen McEntee’s home this afternoon.

RIP

5. Grammy-winning singer and actor Kris Kristofferson has been remembered as an “inspiration” who left a “resounding legacy” following his death at age 88.

Hamas leader in Lebanon killed

6. Palestinian militant group Hamas has said its leader in Lebanon had been killed in an air strike in the country’s south.

Budget talks

7. Ministers have played down media reports of Budget rows between the coalition party leaders, as talks continue ahead of the Budget on Tuesday.

FAI

8. A fund that was set up by senior Republic of Ireland internationals to allow the FAI begin a scholarship programme for emerging League of Ireland academy stars went unused by the governing body for almost a year before the money was eventually redistributed.