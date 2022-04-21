The 8 at 8: Thursday

GOOD MORNING ALL.

Here’s all the news that you need to know this morning.

1. Ukraine

Ukraine has called for urgent negotiations with Russia in Mariupol, which appears close to falling after weeks of siege.

Russia issued another call yesterday for the devastated city’s defenders to surrender. However, Kyiv proposed a “special round” of talks with Moscow, without any conditions, in Mariupol itself.

2. Doctor burnout

Junior doctors are regularly working “bonkers” hours far beyond what should be acceptable in Irish hospitals, doctors have told The Journal, to the detriment of patients and staff.

3. French election debate

A poll has indicated that a plurality of voters believe French President Emmanuel Macron won last night’s bristling election debate against Marine Le Pen.

4. Sean Quinn raid

The Cavan home of former billionaire Sean Quinn was searched by a number of Garda officers yesterday. Speaking to BBC Northern Ireland Quinn said officers had told him the home was being raided because of “coercion, deception, harassment – stuff like that”.

5. Northern Ireland elections

The cost of living and health related issues are dominating the upcoming Stormont elections, which are to be held a fortnight from today.

Our reporter Tadgh McNally travelled to South Belfast, where five different parties hold the five seats: DUP, Sinn Féin, SDLP, the Greens and Alliance.

6. Shopping confidence

Irish consumer sentiment fell sharply for the second month in a row in April as concerns about living costs intensified, according to a new survey.

7. Kate Moran’s funeral

Kate Moran, the young camogie player who died in an accidental collision during a match, will be laid to rest tomorrow afternoon in Co Galway, ten days before she would celebrate her 21st birthday.

8. Depp v Heard

Johnny Depp told a court that he was “probably the closest I’ve ever been” to having a nervous breakdown after the tip of his finger was sliced off by a vodka bottle during an argument with former wife Amber Heard. Depp is suing Heard for libel.