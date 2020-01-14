This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Tuesday 14 January, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 9 at 9: Tuesday

Here’s what’s making the headlines this morning as we drift closer to an election.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 14 Jan 2020, 8:58 AM
1 hour ago 3,866 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4964924
Image: Shutterstock/New Africa
Image: Shutterstock/New Africa

Updated 22 minutes ago

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #COOLOCK: Gardaí are investigating after human remains were found in a bag outside a house in north Dublin.

2. #MY MY, VERONA: Verona Murphy is expected to announce later this morning that she is running as an independent candidate in the upcoming general election.

3. #HAPPY VALENTINE’S DAY: Thousands of people who registered to vote for an expected general election could be missing from the electoral register if the country goes to the polls before 15 February.

4. #STORM BRENDAN: The ESB is working to restore power to thousands of homes and businesses, and drivers are urged to take care on the roads after yesterday’s nationwide Status Orange weather warning.

5. #IRAN PLANE: Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said that those responsible for the missile fired at a passenger plane, killing all 176 people on board, will be “punished” for an “unforgivable error”. 

6. #DIRECT PROVISION: Migrant rights centre Nasc has criticised a lack of inspections of hotels and B&Bs housing asylum seekers in Ireland and called for greater scrutiny by government.

7. #GAMBLING: The UK’s gambling watchdog has confirmed to Sky News that the use of credit cards for betting is to be banned from April. 

8. #DRUGS: Cannabis resin, cocaine, MDMA and heroin worth an estimated €758,000 have been seized during a search in Ballyfermot, Co Dublin. 

9. #AN BLASCAOD MÓR: Candidates from as far away as Alaska have applied for a job to manage a coffee shop on the Great Blasket Island during the summer months. 

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.

Get the 9 at 9 News audio

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie