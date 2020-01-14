The 9 at 9: Tuesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #COOLOCK: Gardaí are investigating after human remains were found in a bag outside a house in north Dublin.

2. #MY MY, VERONA: Verona Murphy is expected to announce later this morning that she is running as an independent candidate in the upcoming general election.

3. #HAPPY VALENTINE’S DAY: Thousands of people who registered to vote for an expected general election could be missing from the electoral register if the country goes to the polls before 15 February.

4. #STORM BRENDAN: The ESB is working to restore power to thousands of homes and businesses, and drivers are urged to take care on the roads after yesterday’s nationwide Status Orange weather warning.

5. #IRAN PLANE: Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said that those responsible for the missile fired at a passenger plane, killing all 176 people on board, will be “punished” for an “unforgivable error”.

6. #DIRECT PROVISION: Migrant rights centre Nasc has criticised a lack of inspections of hotels and B&Bs housing asylum seekers in Ireland and called for greater scrutiny by government.

7. #GAMBLING: The UK’s gambling watchdog has confirmed to Sky News that the use of credit cards for betting is to be banned from April.

8. #DRUGS: Cannabis resin, cocaine, MDMA and heroin worth an estimated €758,000 have been seized during a search in Ballyfermot, Co Dublin.

9. #AN BLASCAOD MÓR: Candidates from as far away as Alaska have applied for a job to manage a coffee shop on the Great Blasket Island during the summer months.

