The 9 at 9: Tuesday

An interview with the Taoiseach and a Covid-19 ‘game changer’: here’s what’s happening this morning.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 22 Sep 2020, 8:54 AM

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #COVID PUP: Taoiseach Micheál Martin has told TheJournal.ie that tweaks to the social welfare system could allow those on the pandemic unemployment payment to do some work without losing out on their payment.

2. #DUBLIN PARTY: Gardaí and Dublin City Council are following a definite line of inquiry as they attempt to identify the organisers of a party at the Oliver Bond flats complex in Dublin’s south inner city at the weekend.

3. #GAME CHANGER: Scientists believe they may have have found a “druggable” pocket within a Sars-CoV-2 spike protein which they hope can help shut down and eliminate the virus before it enters human cells.

4. #BREXIT: Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney is set to meet with the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier in Brussels today.

5. #FLU: GPs are concerned about a two-week delay to the delivery of flu vaccine supplies ahead of the HSE’s launch of the winter flu plan, the Irish Independent reports. 

6. #UK: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to address the House of Commons today as the country braces for further lockdown restrictions - already, the British public have been told they will be asked to work from home.

7. #…AND TO ADD TO THAT: Senior Tory Michael Gove has said that the government will advise the public to work from home where possible. 

8. #PENSIONS: ISME says it is working to take a legal test case against the Irish government over the way pensions over a certain threshold are taxed in Ireland.

9. #MÍOL: Rescuers are trying desperately to save nearly 200 whales that are stuck in a remote Australian harbour.

