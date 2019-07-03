This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 8 at 8: Wednesday

Twitter clamp down, an Irish state visit, and an increase in the living wage – here’s what’s making the headlines.

By Conor McCrave Wednesday 3 Jul 2019, 7:54 AM
29 minutes ago 1,304 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4707759
Image: Shutterstock/Gita Kulinitch Studio
Image: Shutterstock/Gita Kulinitch Studio

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day. 

1. #CLAMP DOWN Social media giant Twitter has suspended a number of accounts, some of which had Irish followers, which featured images of young children accompanied by sexualised captions. 

2. #SPONSORSHIP Companies Barry’s Tea and FBD Insurance have both cancelled sponsorship of greyhound races following an RTÉ Prime Time Investigates programme last week. 

3. #STATE VISIT President Michael D. Higgins will today begin an official state visit to Germany – the first visit to the country by an Irish head of state since 2008.

4. #LIBYA Nearly 40 migrants have been killed in an air strike on a detention centre in the Libyan capital of Tripoli. 

5. #CANNABIS Chronic pain conditions, which are not currently listed under the new medicinal cannabis access scheme, will be kept under review, Health Minister Simon Harris said. 

6. #WAGES The updated living wage in Ireland, which is decided by the Living Wage Technical Group, has risen by 40c to €12.30 per hour.

7. #FIRE A man has been jailed for eight years for starting a fire which spread to his neighbours apartments. 

8. #WEATHER Summer is well and truly underway with sunny skies forecast for the country and temperatures of between 17C and 22C.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.

Get the 9 at 9 News audio

