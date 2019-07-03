The 8 at 8: Wednesday

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #CLAMP DOWN Social media giant Twitter has suspended a number of accounts, some of which had Irish followers, which featured images of young children accompanied by sexualised captions.

2. #SPONSORSHIP Companies Barry’s Tea and FBD Insurance have both cancelled sponsorship of greyhound races following an RTÉ Prime Time Investigates programme last week.

3. #STATE VISIT President Michael D. Higgins will today begin an official state visit to Germany – the first visit to the country by an Irish head of state since 2008.

4. #LIBYA Nearly 40 migrants have been killed in an air strike on a detention centre in the Libyan capital of Tripoli.

5. #CANNABIS Chronic pain conditions, which are not currently listed under the new medicinal cannabis access scheme, will be kept under review, Health Minister Simon Harris said.



6. #WAGES The updated living wage in Ireland, which is decided by the Living Wage Technical Group, has risen by 40c to €12.30 per hour.

7. #FIRE A man has been jailed for eight years for starting a fire which spread to his neighbours apartments.

8. #WEATHER Summer is well and truly underway with sunny skies forecast for the country and temperatures of between 17C and 22C.

