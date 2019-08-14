The 8 at 8: Wednesday

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #NÓRA QUOIRIN: The family of Nóra Quoirin has released a statement saying that the cruelty of her being taken away from them is “unbearable”.

2. #GRADE INFLATION: First-class honours and 2.1 grades have increased significantly in most Irish universities, institutes of technology and colleges over the last ten years, an analysis by Noteworthy.ie has found.

3. #IF YOU SPOT ANY SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY: Gardaí have foiled an attempted ATM robbery in Co Cavan overnight.

4. #GRET-SET, GO: Climate activist Greta Thunberg is sailing from England to a UN climate summit in New York in September in order to go emissions-free.

5. #SELL-BY DATE: Dublin’s first Fruit & Vegetable Market in Smithfield will close next week for refurbishment, 16 years after its redevelopment was first planned.

6. #LOOK AWAY: Teenage girls may have their mental health compromised by the “very frequent use” of social media, according to a new study of over 10,000 13- to 16-year-olds in England.

7. #QUEENSLAND: Four British men have been arrested after Australian police seize €55 million worth of “highest purity recorded” MDMA.

8. #VIT DONEGAL: A Donegal GP told The Irish Times that vitamin D test results coming from the Letterkenny University Lab have been so low scientists first thought that there was something wrong with the machines.

