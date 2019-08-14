This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 14 °C Wednesday 14 August, 2019
The 8 at 8: Wednesday

Nóra Quoirin’s family say they’re heartbroken, Irish universities’ grade inflation, and Greta Thunberg sets sail for NYC.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Wednesday 14 Aug 2019, 8:03 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Floki
Image: Shutterstock/Floki

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #NÓRA QUOIRIN: The family of Nóra Quoirin has released a statement saying that the cruelty of her being taken away from them is “unbearable”.

2. #GRADE INFLATION: First-class honours and 2.1 grades have increased significantly in most Irish universities, institutes of technology and colleges over the last ten years, an analysis by Noteworthy.ie has found.

3. #IF YOU SPOT ANY SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY: Gardaí have foiled an attempted ATM robbery in Co Cavan overnight.

4. #GRET-SET, GO: Climate activist Greta Thunberg is sailing from England to a UN climate summit in New York in September in order to go emissions-free

5. #SELL-BY DATE: Dublin’s first Fruit & Vegetable Market in Smithfield will close next week for refurbishment, 16 years after its redevelopment was first planned.

6. #LOOK AWAY: Teenage girls may have their mental health compromised by the “very frequent use” of social media, according to a new study of over 10,000 13- to 16-year-olds in England. 

7. #QUEENSLAND: Four British men have been arrested after Australian police seize €55 million worth of “highest purity recorded” MDMA. 

8. #VIT DONEGAL: A Donegal GP told The Irish Times that vitamin D test results coming from the Letterkenny University Lab have been so low scientists first thought that there was something wrong with the machines.

Listen on Android/RSS player

Full list of providers here 


Source: Ireland 2029/SoundCloud

Ireland 2029 is a podcast from TheJournal.ie, in partnership with Volkswagen. This episode was put together by presenter Daragh Brophy, producer and series producer Órla Ryan, and executive producer Christine Bohan. Editing by Daragh Brophy and Nicky Ryan. With thanks to Paula Lyne and our contributors.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

