The 8 at 8: Wednesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.
1. #LEAVING CERT: A Cabinet sub-committee on Education is set to meet later today with hopes that plans for the Leaving Cert could be outlined.
2. #COVID-19: There were 813 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals across Ireland last night, as numbers continue to fall.
3. #SHANNON GROUP: Transport Minister Eamon Ryan has announced he will not be proceeding with the appointment of Aaron Forde as chair of the Shannon Group.
4. #UNITED STATES: Former US President Donald Trump has launched a personal attack on senior Republican Mitch McConnell, calling him a “dour, sullen and unsmiling political hack”.
5. #DAILY CASES: Health officials last night reported 744 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland and 33 deaths.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
6. #ASH WEDNESDAY: There will be no ash drive-thrus organised for Ash Wednesday, but some parishes are handing out packets of ashes for people to use at home as a work around.
7. #LIBYA: The country has marked the 10th anniversary of their 2011 uprising that led to the overthrow and eventual killing of longtime ruler Muammar Gaddafi.
8. #HOTEL QUARANTINE: Cabinet is expected to sign off on legislation for mandatory hotel quarantine later today.
COMMENTS