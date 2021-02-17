The 8 at 8: Wednesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #LEAVING CERT: A Cabinet sub-committee on Education is set to meet later today with hopes that plans for the Leaving Cert could be outlined.

2. #COVID-19: There were 813 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals across Ireland last night, as numbers continue to fall.

3. #SHANNON GROUP: Transport Minister Eamon Ryan has announced he will not be proceeding with the appointment of Aaron Forde as chair of the Shannon Group.

4. #UNITED STATES: Former US President Donald Trump has launched a personal attack on senior Republican Mitch McConnell, calling him a “dour, sullen and unsmiling political hack”.

5. #DAILY CASES: Health officials last night reported 744 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland and 33 deaths.

6. #ASH WEDNESDAY: There will be no ash drive-thrus organised for Ash Wednesday, but some parishes are handing out packets of ashes for people to use at home as a work around.

7. #LIBYA: The country has marked the 10th anniversary of their 2011 uprising that led to the overthrow and eventual killing of longtime ruler Muammar Gaddafi.

8. #HOTEL QUARANTINE: Cabinet is expected to sign off on legislation for mandatory hotel quarantine later today.