Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 4°C Tuesday 18 October 2022
Advertisement

The 8 at 8: Tuesday

Gerard Hutch’s trial, more attacks in Ukraine and Ireland’s foreign aid spending.

By Emer Moreau Tuesday 18 Oct 2022, 7:51 AM
20 minutes ago 583 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5895911
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.

Hutch trial
1. The trial of Gerard ‘The Monk’ Hutch, who is accused of the murder of Kinahan gang member David Byrne at the Regency Hotel in 2016, is set to open before the Special Criminal Court today.

Two weeks ago, lawyers for Hutch told the three-judge court that they had been forced to carry out a “fundamental reappraisal” of their trial strategy after being served with significant new evidence.

David Byrne was shot dead at the Regency Hotel in February 2016 after five men, three disguised as armed gardaí, stormed the building, which was hosting a boxing weigh-in at the time.

War in Ukraine

2. Russia has stepped up attacks across Ukraine, cutting electricity and killing eight people, including in kamikaze drone strikes on the capital.

Moscow is thought to be trying to counter battlefield losses in its eight-month war in Ukraine by waging a punitive policy of striking energy facilities before winter in a move that President Vladimir Putin hopes will weaken resistance.

Ukraine said four people were killed in Kyiv, including a married couple expecting a baby, and another four in the northeast region of Sumy.

Liz Truss

3. UK Prime Minister Liz Truss has apologised for her “mistakes” and pledged to lead the Tories into the next general election, as pressure mounted on her to face consequences for the turmoil her policies have brought.

Truss said she has “adjusted” the government’s approach after fiscal policies shook the markets.

British newspapers have blasted Truss, with the Sun dubbing her “ghost PM” on its front page, and calling for the Tories to consider replacing her with Rishi Sunak or Ben Wallace in an editorial.

Irish foreign aid

4. Conflict-stricken African states, the humanitarian impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and climate change have been key drivers of foreign funding by the Irish Government, a new Irish aid report has found.

The Irish Aid Annual Report will today reveal that the State aid programme focused on global access to vaccines and more than doubling the climate finance programme.

Eviction ban

5. A plan to bring in a ban on evictions is to go before the Cabinet today.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien has said the ban will be time-limited and will have to avoid unintended consequences that could see more landlords leaving the market.

Australia shifts stance

6. Australia has said it will no longer recognise West Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, a policy reversal that prompted a curt rebuke from the Jewish state.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong said the city’s status should be decided through Israeli-Palestinian peace talks, unwinding a contentious declaration by the previous conservative government.

Venezuela

7. Intense rain in northern Venezuela has caused a landslide killing at least three people, following more than 50 deaths in similar circumstances last week.

Video footage on Venezuelan television showed mudslides devastating everything in their path, sweeping away vehicles, trees and huge boulders.

President Nicolas Maduro said “all this is climate change.”

Rod Stewart

8. Rod Stewart says he is using his “power” as a knight to help others, after renting a home for a family of seven Ukrainian refugees.

The singer said he usually keeps “all my charitable efforts nice and quiet,” but hoped that by making his actions public, they might inspire others to help too.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Emer Moreau
emer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie