Race for Áras

1. There has been disquiet behind the scenes at the Labour Party’s decision to back Catherine Connolly for the presidency.

Water works

2. Major repair works are underway in Dublin, Kildare and Wicklow, which may affect water supplies.

Shooting the messenger

3. US President Donald Trump has fired a key economic official, accusing her of manipulating employment data for political reasons after a new report showed cracks in the US jobs market.

Product recall

4. The Food Safety Authority of Ireland has issued a warning to the public about turkey burgers due to the possibility they may contain Salmonella.

Jail time

5. New figures show that 66% of the people currently in prison have been in jail previously.

Funeral arrangements

6. The funeral of a woman and two children who were killed at their home in Co Fermanagh will take place today.

Storm Floris

7. Strom Floris is forecast to bring wet and windy conditions to Ireland on Sunday night and Monday, with Met Éireann advising the public to watch out for weather warnings.

Blood bikes

8. Blood bike volunteers could be allowed to use bus lanes under new measures understood to be under consideration by government.

American Eagle controversy

9. Clothing company American Eagle has responded to the controversy surrounding its recent advertisement with actress Sydney Sweeney, which critics have accused of containing racist dogwhistles.