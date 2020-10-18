The 9 at 9: Sunday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #NEXT LEVEL: Restrictions that sit on a middle ground between Level 4 and Level 5 are a probable scenario for the coming weeks following public health advice recommending that Ireland moves to Level 5 restrictions.

2. #COVID-19: Health officials have 8 deaths (including 3 from before October) and 1,276 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland

3. #NORTHERN IRELAND: Cross-border co-operation on Covid-19 has raised hopes for an all-Ireland healthcare system amid Brexit fears.

4. #NEW ZEALAND: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has described her landslide election victory as an endorsement of her government’s efforts to stamp out the coronavirus and reboot the economy.

5. #SIMON COVENEY: The Minister for Foreign is restricting his movements after attending the same meeting as an Austrian minister who has since tested positive for Covid-19.

6. #JOE BIDEN: The Democratic presidential nominee has said he will “create a roadmap for citizenship” for 11 million undocumented people in the United States – including undocumented Irish citizens.

7. #CORK: Gardaí in Mallow are investigating an allegation of voter fraud from the February general election.

8. #PARIS: Some 20 million French people have spent their first evening under a new Covid-19 curfew.

9. #VATICAN: Pope Francis has permanently removed a Polish bishop who was kicked out of his diocese a few months ago pending a Vatican investigation into allegations he covered up cases of sexual abuse by his priests.