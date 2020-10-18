#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 2°C Sunday 18 October 2020
Advertisement

The 9 at 9: Sunday

Here’s all you need to know as you start your day.

By Cónal Thomas Sunday 18 Oct 2020, 8:59 AM
57 minutes ago 6,964 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5236780
Image: Shutterstock/Joe Gough
Image: Shutterstock/Joe Gough

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #NEXT LEVEL: Restrictions that sit on a middle ground between Level 4 and Level 5 are a probable scenario for the coming weeks following public health advice recommending that Ireland moves to Level 5 restrictions.

2. #COVID-19: Health officials have 8 deaths (including 3 from before October) and 1,276 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland

3. #NORTHERN IRELAND: Cross-border co-operation on Covid-19 has raised hopes for an all-Ireland healthcare system amid Brexit fears. 

4. #NEW ZEALAND: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has described her landslide election victory as an endorsement of her government’s efforts to stamp out the coronavirus and reboot the economy.

5. #SIMON COVENEY: The Minister for Foreign is restricting his movements after attending the same meeting as an Austrian minister who has since tested positive for Covid-19.

6. #JOE BIDEN: The Democratic presidential nominee has said he will “create a roadmap for citizenship” for 11 million undocumented people in the United States – including undocumented Irish citizens.

7. #CORK: Gardaí in Mallow are investigating an allegation of voter fraud from the February general election. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

8. #PARIS: Some 20 million French people have spent their first evening under a new Covid-19 curfew.

9. #VATICAN: Pope Francis has permanently removed a Polish bishop who was kicked out of his diocese a few months ago pending a Vatican investigation into allegations he covered up cases of sexual abuse by his priests.

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie