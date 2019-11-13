This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Here’s what made headlines today…

By Cónal Thomas Wednesday 13 Nov 2019, 8:55 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

launch-of-the-festival-of-politics-2019 Senator David Norris joins an actor dressed as an alien outside Leinster House in Dublin for the launch of the Festival of Politics 2019. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

  • Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe called on TD Noel Grealish to clarify why he singled out Nigeria while raising questions in the Dáil about money being sent out of Ireland.  
  •  A major wastewater treatment plant in north Dublin has been given the go-ahead by An Bord Pleanála, despite significant opposition from locals. 
  • Veteran Irish actor and comedian Niall Toíbín died aged 89
  • Raw sewage from 77,000 people is being released into the environment every day from mainly coastal areas around the country, an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) report found. 
  • Dublin councillors criticised Grafton Street’s new Christmas lights after the street’s old festive ‘Nollaig Shona Duit’ light was replaced with a sign welcoming shoppers to the ‘Grafton Quarter’ for the festive season. 
  •  Taoiseach Leo Varadkar told the Dáil that the government will give consideration to a statutory inquiry into the handling of abuse claims in Scouting Ireland.
  • A dispute between a pharmaceutical company’s management and trade unions has resulted in 150 employees being “temporarily” laid off with immediate effect
  • Consultation on Ireland’s pub and nightclub opening hours is to take place, an Oireachtas committee heard today.

THE WORLD 

narwhal Narwahl the puppy was found wandering the streets of Missouri today - with an extra tail on his head. Source: PA Images

#RISING TIDES: The Italian city of Venice was hit by the highest tide in more than 50 years.

#BOLIVIA: An opposition leader in the Bolivian Senate declared herself the country’s interim president today following the resignation of Evo Morales.

#UK: Prime Minister Boris Johnson was accused of doing nothing to help flood victims as he took a break from electioneering to visit one of the worst hit areas.

PARTING SHOT

Le Mans ’66 stars Matt Damon and Christian Bale sat down this week to discuss roles they did – and didn’t – get.

One of those was the lead role in Avatar. Offered to Matt Damon, the actor would have banked 10% of box office takings for the film had he taken the role. 

Or, in other words, a cool $250 million. 

Matt Damon – great actor, poor businessman. 

Source: Shy Talk/YouTube

 

About the author:

Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

