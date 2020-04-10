The Explainer: What does the data tell us about Ireland's fight against coronavirus?

THERE ARE A lot of numbers flying around the place that tell us things about the coronavirus outbreak – but analysing them can be tricky.

Is it possible to read too far into some numbers, and too soon? Or is tracking the trajectory of death and diagnosis tolls our best way of getting a handle on how the coronavirus is affecting Ireland?

On this week’s podcast, we find out more about this from two experts – Prof Mary Horgan, President, Royal College of Physicians of Ireland and John Burn-Murdoch of the Financial Times.

Prof Horgan speaks to us about the situation with data and Ireland – what we need to know and how we can make sure we’re the most informed here at home, and John Burn-Murdoch of the Financial Times talks to us about his viral trajectory trackers, and what they tell us about the scheme of things globally.

Author of TheJournal.ie‘s coronavirus newsletter Nicky Ryan also joins us on the podcast to bring us up to speed on the latest modelling data from Ireland.

Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

This episode was put together by presenter and producer Aoife Barry, assistant producer and technical operator Nicky Ryan, and executive producer Christine Bohan. Guests were Professor Mary Horgan, Royal College of Physicians of Ireland and John Burn-Murdoch of the Financial Times. Design by Palash Somani.