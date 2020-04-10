This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The Explainer: What does the data tell us about Ireland's fight against coronavirus?

We speak to two experts about the issue.

By Aoife Barry Friday 10 Apr 2020, 3:52 PM
THERE ARE A lot of numbers flying around the place that tell us things about the coronavirus outbreak – but analysing them can be tricky.

Is it possible to read too far into some numbers, and too soon? Or is tracking the trajectory of death and diagnosis tolls our best way of getting a handle on how the coronavirus is affecting Ireland?

On this week’s podcast, we find out more about this from two experts – Prof Mary Horgan, President, Royal College of Physicians of Ireland and John Burn-Murdoch of the Financial Times.

Prof Horgan speaks to us about the situation with data and Ireland – what we need to know and how we can make sure we’re the most informed here at home, and John Burn-Murdoch of the Financial Times talks to us about his viral trajectory trackers, and what they tell us about the scheme of things globally.

Author of TheJournal.ie‘s coronavirus newsletter Nicky Ryan also joins us on the podcast to bring us up to speed on the latest modelling data from Ireland.

Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

This episode was put together by presenter and producer Aoife Barry, assistant producer and technical operator Nicky Ryan, and executive producer Christine Bohan. Guests were Professor Mary Horgan, Royal College of Physicians of Ireland and John Burn-Murdoch of the Financial Times. Design by Palash Somani.

Aoife Barry

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

