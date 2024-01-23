Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

TG4 and Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy was nominated for an Oscar award for best actor today. TG4 TG4

INTERNATIONAL

Nikki Haley (front, right) is the only opponent that stands in the way of Donald Trump attaining the Republican presidential nominee in the United States. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#EXPLAINER: Who is Nikki Haley - the ‘last candidate standing‘ against Donald Trump in the primaries?

#HOUTHI ATTACKS: British PM Sunak says UK and US plan to impose new sanctions over Red Sea attacks.

#EUROPE: Measles cases soared in Europe to 42,200 last year, almost 45-fold increase on previous year.

PARTING SHOT

Joggers brave the harsh conditions of Storm Jocelyn in Dublin Sasko Lazarov / Rolling News Sasko Lazarov / Rolling News / Rolling News

Storm Jocelyn, the latest storm in Ireland, hit coastlines and towns across the country today.

Around 38,000 households remain without power this evening as Status Orange wind warnings are now in place for three counties.

It did not stop these two men however. The joggers braved the waves in Poolbeg, Co Dublin and the strong winds and thrashing seas hit the shores this afternoon.