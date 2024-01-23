Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- 38,000 customers are without power as Orange warnings in place in three counties
- Cillian Murphy was nominated for Best Actor in this year’s Oscars.
- Irish Independent publisher Mediahuis is seeking to lay off 10% of staff through voluntary redundancies.
- Sinn Féin said it will support a Yes vote in the upcoming referendums.
- A judge will view CCTV evidence before ruling on Tristan Sherry murder accused teen’s bail application.
- Eight flights were cancelled to and from Dublin Airport and others diverted due to Storm Jocelyn.
- New deadline for resurrecting Stormont powersharing set to be fixed for 8 February.
- A “right to pay with cash” at some businesses is likely to be mandated this year.
- Ian Bailey’s remains were cremated in private service in Co Cork today.
- The National Lottery have to change adverts after complaint about unclaimed prizes ”going back to the community”.
- There’s going to be ANOTHER referendum this year and it’s on… patents.
- Documents reveal bill for Ireland’s largest naval ship is likely to reach €300m.
- Oliver Bond residents spoke out about their horrible living conditions.
- The Dublin Simon Community’s ‘first-of-a-kind’ health and addiction care facility will open mid-year.
- Peter Mullan was appointed as the new chairperson of An Bord Pleanála.
- The ESB apologised for error that saw customers overcharged for 12 years.
- Sinn Féin demands operator of 999 call centres enter talks with staff to avert strike action, after The Journal reported on workplace problems.
- Plans to build 852 homes in Dundrum were stalled by one objector, Land Development Agency to tell TDs.
- Homeowners have been warned that more mortgage rate rises are likely to be on the way.
INTERNATIONAL
#EXPLAINER: Who is Nikki Haley - the ‘last candidate standing‘ against Donald Trump in the primaries?
#HOUTHI ATTACKS: British PM Sunak says UK and US plan to impose new sanctions over Red Sea attacks.
#EUROPE: Measles cases soared in Europe to 42,200 last year, almost 45-fold increase on previous year.
PARTING SHOT
Storm Jocelyn, the latest storm in Ireland, hit coastlines and towns across the country today.
Around 38,000 households remain without power this evening as Status Orange wind warnings are now in place for three counties.
It did not stop these two men however. The joggers braved the waves in Poolbeg, Co Dublin and the strong winds and thrashing seas hit the shores this afternoon.
